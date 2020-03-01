The American Red Cross offers blood donation at its center in the Lewiston Orchards and at scheduled drives, including:
OROFINO — Noon to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13610 Freemont Ave.
WEIPPE — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 12, Timberline Jr.-Sr. High School, 1150 Hwy 11.
MOSCOW — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13, University of Idaho Commons, University Avenue and Line Street;
10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 20, Good Samaritan Society, 640 N. Eisenhower St.
VIOLA — 1-6 p.m. March 9, Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Drive.
KAMIAH — 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 10, St. Catherine’s Church, 407 Seventh St.
NEZPERCE — 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. March 11, Nezperce High School, 615 Second Ave.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday Umpqua Bank, 2250 Thain Grade Road, Lewiston.
1:30-6:30 p.m. March 18, American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 508 Thain Road, Lewiston.
MOSCOW — Noon to 5 p.m. March 23, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road.
RIGGINS — 2-7 p.m. March 31, Salmon Rapids Lodge, 1010 S. Main St.
Those interested in a full list of donation sites and times for the American Red Cross can call (800) 733-2767.
Information about donation opportunities through Vitalant, formerly Inland Northwest Blood Center, is available by calling (877) 258-4825.