Many services and government offices around the region will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday this week.
Closures for Thursday include Asotin County Landfill, Clearwater Composting, Idaho Health and Welfare, Latah County Library, Lewiston Transfer Station, and local post offices and banks.
Closures for both Thursday and Friday include the Asotin County Library, Asotin City Hall, Asotin County Courthouse, Clarkston City Hall, Lewiston City Hall, Lewiston Library, Nez Perce County Commissioners office, Nez Perce County Courthouse, Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, and Whitman County Library.
Garbage pick-up for Naslund Disposal will remain open, but the Lewiston and Clarkston garbage services will not be in operation Thursday. Clarkston’s regular Thursday garbage will be picked up today, while Lewiston’s will be picked up Friday.
Lewiston Transit System and Asotin County Public Transportation Benefit Area will be closed Thursday and will have limited hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
Pullman Transit will be closed Thursday, running its holiday community service schedule Friday for both North and South routes. A full schedule of operating routes is available by calling (509) 332-6535 or at pullmantransit.com.
The business office of the Lewiston Tribune will be closing at 3 p.m. today and will be closed Thursday. The Friday hours at the Tribune will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.