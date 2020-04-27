MOSCOW — When Moscow’s Josh Peak rolls onto the scene, sometimes he’s in an ambulance and other times a police car.
Peak, 36, volunteers as a lieutenant for the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance Company and a reserve officer and tactical paramedic for the Moscow Police Department. As a tactical paramedic, he is able to assist law enforcement and victims in a hostile situation faster than a regular paramedic.
To pay the bills, he works full time as superintendent for the University of Idaho Palouse Research, Extension and Education Center, part time as a Whitcom dispatcher and serves as the Latah County deputy coroner.
Ultimately, he helps people when they need it most.
“I like being able to be there on somebody’s worst day to help try to make it just a little bit better,” Peak said. “I like the people here, so I like to do whatever I can do to help make it a better place to live, a better community to live in.”With multiple jobs and volunteer positions, he said he’s rarely bored.
“I am a person who likes to stay busy and keep learning any chance that I can get,” he said.
Except for one year, Peak has lived in Moscow since 2002, when he was a UI student. Now, he manages the plant and livestock facilities in Latah County for the university. At night and on weekends, he is generally fulfilling one or more of his other roles.
He said it is not uncommon for him to finish a shift as a paramedic and start one as a police officer, or vice versa. As deputy coroner, he is on call, responding when needed, and he works 10 to 15 hours a week at Whitcom.
“I can’t say that I have one day that looks identical to the next day,” Peak said.
There are times when all his responsibilities become stressful, he said, but “never more than I’ve been willing to take on.”
He said he is able to cope with the trauma he experiences in his first responder roles because of the good team members he has at each of his agencies. He said they always watch out for each other, talk through issues and if a problem exceeds what a co-worker can help with, there are other resources he can seek.
He tries to take time to himself, especially during the summer when he enjoys camping and hiking.
Moscow EMS Division Chief Debby Carscallen said having different perspectives, such as paramedic and police officer, benefits Peak and the agencies involved because “he’s walked in all those shoes.”
“He has a way of seeing things differently, and some of it probably is because of experience, but a lot of it is he’s also an outside-the-box kind of thinker,” Carscallen said. “He sees different angles to all kinds of different problems and that probably also makes him very good at doing all these different roles.”
She said he is an excellent paramedic.
“He is a very calm, collected, thoughtful person and paramedic,” she said. “His demeanor usually on calls is certainly a sense of urgency when needed but very much organized and calm. He’s able to give directions to others without getting amped up and accelerating the whole situation … . His rapport with patients and co-workers and other volunteers is amazing.”
With his knowledge, skills and training, he considered turning his paramedic or police officer roles into a full-time career, but at the end of the day, he said he likes having the mix of responsibilities.
“I also really enjoy the fact that I get to be a volunteer police officer or volunteer paramedic, because I think it shows more that I’m not in it for a paycheck, that those are the things that I really love to do because I’m doing them with no compensation,” Peak said.
Besides helping those in emergency situations, Carscallen said Peak always helps friends with projects. If he learns that someone needs something done, he is there to help, she said.
“Josh Peak is the definition of the true volunteer heart.”
Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.