Many agencies are working the case, but MPD remains in charge

A University of Idaho student prepares to leave campus as the community responds to an ongoing quadruple homicide investigation involving four university students in Moscow on Wednesday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

MOSCOW — The Moscow Police Department remains in charge of the investigation of a mass homicide that killed four University of Idaho students early Nov. 13.

The Idaho State Police, Latah County Sheriff’s Office and FBI have provided additional resources to the investigation, state police spokesperson Aaron Snell told the Idaho Statesman, but Moscow Police Chief James Fry has remained in charge since the investigation began.

