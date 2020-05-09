The east side of Mann Lake near Lewiston has been closed indefinitely as officials work to clean up an unknown tar-like substance that was dumped on the grounds there.
“Somebody didn’t want to properly dispose of their waste material and came out here and dumbed it right next to the road,” said Barney Metz, manager of the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District. “My best guess, and it’s a guess, is it’s a tar or some other petroleum-based thing.”
The material, between 5 and 55 gallons in volume, was dumped sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning.
The Lewiston Hazardous Materials Team was at the lake Friday afternoon to make sure the material, which is high above the water line, is secure. Metz said the material has to be identified before it can be moved.
Landfills won’t take the substance until they know what it is, and that determination may dictate what kind of waste facility it can be taken to, Metz said.
Samples have been sent to a laboratory; it may take two weeks to get results. The east entrance to the lake will remain closed until the substance can be removed.
“We are not supposed to move it until we get confirmation about what we are dealing with and then get remediation direction from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation,” Metz said. Mann Lake is a reclamation project.
The west and north entrances to the lake remain open.