Mandatory mask use at Lewiston schools will stay in place for at least 2 more weeks

A requirement stating students and staff within the Lewiston School District have to wear facial coverings in the district’s buildings will stay in place for at least another two weeks.
At a school board meeting Monday night, Superintendent Bob Donaldson said the mandate put into place about a week ago aimed to lower some of the COVID-19 cases in the district.
“We’re not going to see that overnight,” Donaldson said. “My hope is we’ll start to see a stable downward trend and we’ll also keep a close eye on our overall absences.”
The number of student absences reported throughout the district has recently increased, but numbers were not available at the meeting.
The district has reported 110 COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year, 47 of which are considered active.
School board members said they’ve received feedback from parents who have said they support the mandate if it helps keep the district in the “green” phase, which offers in-person education to all students.
During the meeting, the school board approved two proclamations recognizing the district’s education support professionals. Next week will be designated as American Education Week, while Nov. 18 was designated as Education Support Professionals’ Day.
The board will hold a roundtable discussion with the region’s legislators at 5:30 p.m. Monday.