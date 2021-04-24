OROFINO — A free online class on how to manage timber property will be held May 6 from 6-8:30 p.m. via Zoom.
The class, presented by the University of Idaho Extension in Clearwater County will help landowners manage forest land to improve tree conditions, increase biodiversity and habitat for wildlife, and provide a substantial economic return. The workshop can benefit people with little or no experience, whether or not they plan to hire a consultant to manage a timber sale.
Those interested can register online at uidaho.edu/clearwater-events. Those seeking more information can email clearwater@uidaho.edu or call (208) 476-4434.