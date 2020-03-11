The Idaho Fish and Game Commission may lift steelhead harvest size restrictions on the Clearwater and lower Snake rivers following a monthslong, multiagency effort to collect as many B-run fish as possible.
The commission is scheduled to vote on a recommendation Thursday from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game that would allow steelhead anglers on the Snake River downstream of Couse Creek, and the Clearwater River and its South and Middle forks, to keep steelhead longer than 28 inches.
Both the state and Nez Perce Tribe canceled all steelhead fishing on the Clearwater and lower Snake rivers last fall after it became clear the near-record-low run would likely be too small to provide harvest and meet hatchery spawning goals, known as broodstock. Washington also closed steelhead fishing on the lower Snake River and joined Oregon in implementing rolling closures on the Columbia River designed to protect B-run steelhead bound for Idaho.
The tribe led efforts to intercept Dworshak National Fish Hatchery-bound steelhead at Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River. Those fish were then trucked to the hatchery. The tribe and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service also operated a trap at Dworshak hatchery for an extended period of time last fall. Idaho Fish and Game held its annual program that recruits anglers to catch steelhead from the South Fork of the Clearwater River to be used for spawning.
When it became clear broodstock goals may be within reach, Idaho resumed steelhead fishing on the rivers in January but implemented rules that required anglers to release all fish measuring longer than 28 inches. The length limit was designed to ensure B-run steelhead that generally spend two years in the ocean and grow to a larger size remained available for hatchery spawning.
“Right now we have in hand the entire brood needs for the Clearwater River basin,” said Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston on Tuesday. “We are just working on filling the upper Salmon B-run program. We think we can get that from the angler program on the South Fork.”
He said any additional B-run fish caught from the South Fork Clearwater will be reserved for a segregated spawning program designed to produce fish that return specifically to that river. But he said the more fish that are captured in the program will allow an equal number of fish produced at Dworshak National Fish Hatchery to be transferred to the upper Salmon River program.
He credited the multiagency effort at collecting hatchery fish for meeting the goals.
“I think the extra measures we took certainly made a difference,” he said.
The commission will meet via conference call Thursday morning to consider the recommendation.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.