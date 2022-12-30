Man wrongfully convicted gets $5M settlement

In Missoula in 2016, Richard Raugust reads through the introduction to his collection of poems that he wrote in prison, titled "Fishers of Trout and Men: Protectors of the Realm." Tom Bauer, Missoulian

 Tom Bauer/Missoulian

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced.

Richard Raugust has said that on the night his friend Joe Tash was killed, he had spent the night in the town of Trout Creek because he had to work early in the morning. Tash and others had gone out to a campsite where they had been living, and where the shooting occurred, Raugust said.

