A 32-year-old man was sentenced last week to 3½ years in prison and 3½ years of probation after some fentanyl that he intended to deliver instead was used by his 17-month-old daughter. The toddler died.

As part of a plea agreement, Frank R. Marusic pleaded guilty Thursday to controlled substance — homicide and two counts of delivery of fentanyl, according to court documents. Spokane County Superior Court Judge Maryann Moreno then handed down the “prison-based alternative” sentence.

