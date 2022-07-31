Man who wore jack-’o-lantern mask during rape, robbery gets sentenced

<text>Bell</text>

TACOMA — A man who wore a repurposed Halloween costume during two violent attacks and a sexual assault on sex shop employees in Tacoma and Puyallup in 2019 faces the rest of his life behind bars.

A jury found Shawn Lamar Bell, 54, guilty of second-degree rape, second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery in connection to the incidents following his trial in April. Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stanley Rumbaugh sentenced him to 11 years, eight months to life in prison July 22.

Tags

Recommended for you