OROFINO — A man who threatened Clearwater County deputies with a knife early Monday morning was killed by one of the deputies, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were dispatched to a location on Harmony Heights Loop Road at 2:24 a.m. Monday for a report of an aggressive, intoxicated man armed with a knife.
When the deputies arrived, the man was not initially located but was eventually found outside the residence, the news release said. The man was still armed with the knife and became aggressive toward the deputies. The man would not respond to verbal commands and was shot by one of the deputies, the news release said.
The name of the man who was killed is being withheld at this time. The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Lewiston Police Department. Both officers are on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.