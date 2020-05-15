Man who led officers on wild chase sentenced to 25 years in prison

GRANGEVILLE — A 30-year-old Canyon County man who led officers on a high-speed chase from New Meadows to Grangeville last September was sentenced in 2nd District Court on Thursday to a grand total of 25 years in prison.
Jackie Shayde Sedillo must spend 18 years in prison before being eligible for parole. Judge Jeff Brudie presided over a sentencing hearing that was conducted via a telecommunications platform.
Sedillo was originally charged with 15 felony counts stemming from the Sept. 4 incident, but pleaded guilty to seven of the felony charges and one misdemeanor charge, which included possession of stolen property, grand theft auto, armed robbery and eluding an officer following a plea arrangement. Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor had recommended a jail sentence of 20 to 30 years.
During a preliminary hearing held in Idaho County Magistrate Court in September, witnesses testified that Sedillo stole a vehicle from Ada County during Labor Day weekend and was headed north when he was stopped at a New Meadows gas station by an Adams County sheriff’s deputy.
As the deputy was questioning Sedillo, who was seated inside the vehicle, Sedillo backed away, momentarily catching the deputy’s arm in the car window and dragging him a short distance.
Sedillo then headed toward Grangeville, topping speeds of 100 mph. When he reached a roadblock that had been set up about 6 miles south of Grangeville, Sedillo jumped out of the original vehicle and dragged an elderly man from his BMW and sped away over the prairie with law enforcement officers in pursuit.
Sedillo entered the town of Grangeville, where he stole another vehicle — a pickup truck with a boom attached — and headed north of town on dirt roads. At one point, according to a witness, the boom truck left the road and sped through farm fields, crashing down barbed wire fences along the way and leaping a ditch.
The boom truck was eventually abandoned on a skid road in the Cottonwood Creek drainage and Sedillo fled on foot and remained hidden until officers tracked him down the next morning. He surrendered without incident, witnesses said, but a semi-automatic pistol was later found in the boom truck.
MacGregor represented the state in the case. Sedillo is represented by John A. Wiltse of the Idaho County public defender firm of MacFarland Law Offices.
