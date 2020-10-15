GRANGEVILLE — The man who died by suicide at his home in Elk City last week was among several people considered “persons of interest” in connection with the slaying of a Seattle woman, Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings said.
Billy Jack Jones, 47, died at his residence at Hidden Springs in Elk City on Oct. 8. According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s office Wednesday, Jones was interviewed several times but was unable to complete a polygraph examination because of a medical problem. Jones had made an appointment with a doctor and was scheduled for another polygraph examination after the medical treatment.
Giddings said Jones, along with others, had been interviewed by investigators in connection with the death of LeAnna Maree Bailey, 58. Bailey is believed to have died on the night of Sept. 14 or the morning of Sept. 15. Giddings confirmed that Jones knew Bailey, as did several other people who have been questioned in the case. No arrests have been made.
Bailey had been living in the Elk City area since about May at her brother’s property at 701 Wild Rose Lane. She was at the property that had belonged to her recently deceased father to clean up and prepare it for sale. Giddings said Bailey had been sleeping in her car because of mouse and rat infestations at the house.
According to the news release, Edmond Bailey reported his sister, LeAnna, missing on Sept. 17, and she was entered into the missing persons database.
On Sept. 19, a hunter discovered Bailey’s body in the back of her red Saturn sport utility vehicle that had run off an embankment about 3 miles from her residence.
An autopsy was performed at the Ada County Coroner’s Office on Sept. 21. An Idaho County detective and Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke attended the autopsy. According to the report, Bailey suffered a number of injuries by various means, any one of which could have caused her death. Giddings confirmed the death was a homicide.
Giddings said investigators have interviewed and administered polygraph tests to a number of people and witnesses in Elk City, and the investigation will continue until a suspect is identified.
