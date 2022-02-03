The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 27-year-old man who reportedly fled from law enforcement at a high speed Wednesday.
Ryan K. Schlieper, a Black male, and an unknown white male passenger fled from police in a 1983 two-tone brown and beige Ford F-150 pickup truck with Idaho license plate N222233, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the sheriff’s office.
A short time later, a resident reported being threatened with a silver handgun by the passenger in the truck, police said. The vehicle was last seen on Silcott Road heading north toward U.S. Highway 12.
Schlieper, who has several outstanding warrants, also has access to a blue Chevy Aveo with license plate N221985.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (509) 758-2331.