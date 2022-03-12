The 37-year-old Colville man who allegedly led police on a high-speed pursuit with stolen vehicles March 5 pleaded not guilty to all of his charges Friday in Whitman County Superior Court.
Gary Engebretesen was charged with attempting to elude a police vehicle, felony theft of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor hit-and-run unattended and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.
According to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop Engebretesen in a 1995 Ford Crown Victoria early Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 195 just south of Colfax after several alleged traffic violations.
Engebretesen allegedly sped away and passed several vehicles while traveling faster than 100 mph. He then allegedly drove the vehicle into a field.
Engebretesen’s vehicle became stuck in another field and he fled on foot. Deputies searched the area and were unable to locate him at that time.
A few hours later, deputies were notified of a passenger truck that struck a parked vehicle on East Main Street in Pullman before being abandoned near Gladish Community Center. Engebretesen was found walking nearby toward downtown Pullman and was arrested.
Police learned the Crown Victoria and the truck both were stolen. The Crown Victoria was reported stolen from Stevens County, and the truck was identified as stolen from a residence near U.S Highway 195.
Engebretesen had an active warrant with the Department of Corrections for felony escape.
His readiness hearing is scheduled for April 1, and his jury trial is scheduled for April 12.