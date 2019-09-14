A 19-year-old Lewiston man, who was wanted in Whitman County on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, was arrested Friday by Lewiston police and the Quad Cities Drug Task Force.
Dillon D. Armstrong was arrested in Lewiston at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to a Lewiston Police Department news release. He is being held at the Nez Perce County Jail until he is extradited to Whitman County, according to the release.
Armstrong was stopped in Pullman at around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Whitman County sheriff’s deputies obtained a search warrant for Armstrong’s car and found a quarter of a pound of suspected meth, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Armstrong was allowed to leave the scene while a search warrant was applied for because there was insufficient probable cause for an arrest, the release said.