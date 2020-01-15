Man vs. snow

Dale Brian, of Craigmont, flings two snowfalls worth of snow from his mother’s driveway as it begins to snow again Tuesday in Winchester. All parts of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington were blanketed by snow Monday night and Tuesday morning. The snow caused school closures in Genesee, Lapwai, Orofino, Timberline-Weippe, Cavendish-Teakean and Peck on Tuesday, while schools in these towns started two hours late: Lewiston, Clarkston, Pullman, Colfax, LaCrosse, Pomeroy, Rosalia, Steptoe, Tekoa, St. John-Endicott and the Whitepine School District. More snow is expected in some areas today.