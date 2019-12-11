PIERCE — A 21-year-old Pierce man was uninjured during a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday.
Andrew L. Mowery was driving a 2002 Dodge 2500 pickup truck at 5:07 a.m. near 211 Canal St. in Pierce when the vehicle left the roadway, drove up the embankment on the side of the road and rolled over on its top, according to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
The Weippe ambulance, Timberline Rescue unit and the sheriff’s office responded. Mowery was uninjured but was charged with inattentive driving. The vehicle was recovered and towed by Jackson Towing of Kamiah.