A 32-year-old California man rolled in his vehicle after swerving to avoid a deer on Highway 11 near Pierce on early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Clearwater Country Sheriff’s Office.
Bryan J. Huddleston was traveling north toward Pierce at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday when the deer ran out in front of him. Huddleston swerved, which caused his vehicle to slide across both lanes, hit the embankment and flip one and a half times.
The vehicle suffered catastrophic damage, but Huddleston was uninjured, the news release said.
Huddleston was cited for driving with a suspended license, as well as inattentive/careless driving, secondary to his speed, the news release said.