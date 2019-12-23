A Seattle man was treated and released from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for a bleeding head wound after what police are describing as an “attack” at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.
Bryan Hites, 29, was at the park with family members when the incident, which didn’t involve any weapons, was reported at 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, said Lewiston Police Officer Josh Arnzen.
Six teenagers began playing music with “very vulgar” lyrics on a boom box at the family-oriented event, where Christmas songs are played on speakers, he said.
“(Hites) confronted the kids about it and an altercation ensued after that,” he said.
Hites was “attacked” by a group of six juveniles and then taken to St. Joe’s in Lewiston by ambulance, according to a Lewiston Police Department news release.
Law enforcement officers tracked alleged use of Hites’ credit cards to McDonald’s on 21st Street just a few blocks away and then to Albertsons, a few blocks farther south on 21st Street, according to the news release.
At the grocery store, the teenagers were found with Hites’ wallet containing his identification and a cart full of unspecified items that had allegedly been purchased with one of Hites’ credit cards, according to the news release.
A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old-boy, both of Lewiston, were arrested, taken to Lewiston’s juvenile detention center and charged with robbery and fraudulent use of a financial transaction card, both felonies, according to the news release. The others were identified and released to their parents.
