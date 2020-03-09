Man trades his shadow for a flat screen TV

Items in this column are pulled from police logs around the region.
“Male walking down the street carrying a flat screen.” America’s screen addiction is getting out of control.
“She has tried to contact her boyfriend, and he isn’t answering. Deputy able to contact subject.” That’s one way to learn your boyfriend doesn’t want to talk to you.
“Female is ‘flipping.’ No weapons.” Because that would be dangerous.
“Dog up the street a couple houses just barks, barks, barks.” Thanks for the tip, tip, tip.
“There is a dead cat in the (complainant’s) yard, unknown how it got there.” Pet cemetery?
“(Complainant’s) sister is being held captive in the basement and she doesn’t want to be there. There is a bunch of evil there.” Caller advised to call a priest and to let sister out of the basement.
“Juveniles attempting to fight at the ice arena.” They keep slipping on the ice, it’s pathetic.
“Stood by while female moved out.” As country and western songs of regret go, this one’s got potential.
“People are barricaded in their homes and everyone has a gun. (Reporting party) not making sense or forming full sentences.” Who hired the English teacher? Hey, we’ll get around to the guns and barricades when you start forming complete sentences that make sense. I’m talking subject-verb agreement and don’t even think about ending a sentence in a preposition.
“Turned cat over,” yet it still landed on its feet.
“Neighbor’s dog charges the fence every time the (reporting party) walks by.” He’s totally taken the fun out of trespassing.
Well, it’s time to check in on Idaho County:
“Cow problem,” “nothing on fire,” “loose cows in roadway,” “animal noise,” “loose dogs,” “loose cow,” “animal problem,” “no calls for service,” “loose dog,” “cow problem,” “loose dog,” “no calls for service,” “cow problem,” “cows out on the roadway,” “loose dog,” “dogs harassing cows,” “no calls for service.”
