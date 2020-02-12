LONGVIEW, Wash. — A man accused of aiding the escape of the suspected shooter of a southwestern Washington deputy is set to change his plea to guilty.
Matthew Veatch’s pending plea would leave one person facing charges from the shooting, which killed Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier, 29, on the night of April 13.
Veatch would be the second of three people to take a plea deal with prosecutors over charges of aiding Brian Butts’ attempts at escaping. Police said Butts shot DeRosier, who was checking on a disabled motor home. In a brief exchange of gunfire, police killed Butts on April 14 after a manhunt.