A 31-year-old man was taken by private vehicle to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center at Lewiston after accidentally shooting himself in the lower leg Saturday night, according to a Lewiston Police Department report.
The wound appeared to be from a small-caliber pistol, according to police, and entered and exited the man’s right leg above the ankle and just inside the Achilles tendon.
The man told police he was cleaning the gun at a residence on the 3500 block of 15th Street in Lewiston when the accident happened. Officials at the hospital notified police of the shooting. Other occupants of the home corroborated the man’s story, according to police.