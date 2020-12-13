Spokane police arrested a man last week who they suspect of throwing locally sponsored Christmas trees at Riverfront Park into the river. He also is a suspect in several other crimes committed in the last two months, police said, including a felony assault.
Earlier this week, a Spokane police detective believed he had probable cause to charge 18-year-old Anthony Statton with malicious mischief after two suspects caused extensive damage to eight Christmas Trees at Riverfront Park, a news release said.
A Spokane Park Ranger reported the damage, which was captured on video surveillance. He said it happened around 3 a.m. The trees were sponsored by various organizations for the Holiday Tree Walk in the Park and had only been up for three days before the damage, the release said.
Two males threw five of the trees off the Howard Street Bridge and into the Spokane River, video shows, according to the release. The damage cost more than $2,000, the release said.
Statton was booked into the Spokane County Jail along with a male minor who was booked on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.
Sunday, the Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force (SRATTF) arrested Statton suspecting he committed crimes November 29. While Statton was out on bond, police suspect he stole a car and drove faster than 130 mph in Spokane on city streets while eluding law enforcement.
Nov. 29, a state trooper clocked him on radar driving 100 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone and then pursued him, the release said. Troopers believe Statton stole the car while the owner was at work and then caused thousands of dollars of damage to it, the release said.
On Oct. 19, Statton was also one of three suspects police believe attacked construction workers. Police say the suspects threw rocks at the workers, striking one man’s head and causing an injury medical personnel described as life-threatening , a news release said.
Police say after they caught Statton, he assaulted officers. They arrested him on suspicion of felony assaults, obstructing an office and resisting arrest, according to the release.