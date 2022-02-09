GRANGEVILLE — A man who had been stranded in the snow for five days east of Grangeville was rescued Tuesday by Idaho County and state law enforcement officials.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis County dispatch sent a message that it had received a 911 call from a man who said he was lost off Cove Road east of Grangeville and needed an ambulance.
Idaho County then received several 911 calls requesting assistance from Martin Bothum, 66, of Harpster, who said he had been out in the snow for five days and believed his leg was severely injured. Botham said he believed his vehicle was parked on State Highway 14 and he had been headed on foot toward Cove Road.
Deputies searched for the vehicle but were unable to locate it anywhere in the area, the sheriff’s office reported.
Corp. Philip Graham and Deputy Camron Killmar of the sheriff’s office and Idaho Fish and Game Officer Randy Sullivan began searching Hungry Ridge on snowmobiles and after about two hours located Bothum near milepost 11 on Forest Road 279. Two Bear Air of Montana also had been summoned for the search.
Bothum was transported by snowmobile to meet Syringa General Hospital ambulance on the Hungry Ridge Bridge, and then taken to the hospital.