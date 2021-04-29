A federal judge dropped a 26-year prison sentence on a Lind, Wash., man who was busted leaving Lewiston in 2018 driving a vehicle filled with drugs and guns.
Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye in Coeur d’Alene also ordered Christopher W. Bounds, 38, to serve 10 years of supervised release following his prison sentence, pay a $2,400 fine, and ordered the forfeiture of 16 firearms, according to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr.
A jury convicted Bounds in August of six federal charges, including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, unlawful possession of a firearm by a drug addict, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
According to Gonzalez, Quad Cities Drug Task Force detectives worked with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office to stop Bounds’ vehicle as he was leaving Lewiston. A search found 2 pounds of pure methamphetamine, 1 pound of heroin, cash and 16 loaded firearms. Bounds has multiple felony convictions which prohibit him from possessing firearms. Gonzalez said the drugs were valued at over $32,000.
Bounds’ cellphone was also seized and a search revealed that he was a wholesale distributor of methamphetamine and heroin in Idaho and eastern Washington. The jury also heard evidence that Bounds used an assault rifle for protection when meeting with cartel-level drug traffickers a couple of days before the traffic stop.