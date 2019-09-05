OROFINO — The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Weippe over the weekend in which the victim apparently did not need medical assistance.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, officers were dispatched to a residence in Weippe about 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The victim, who reportedly had been shot in the face, was evaluated by emergency medical technicians but was not taken to a hospital for his injuries.
The suspect has not been located. Sheriff Chris Goetz said Tuesday the incident remains under investigation, but officers are not getting much cooperation from the people involved. Anyone with further information is asked to called the sheriff’s office at (208) 476-4521.