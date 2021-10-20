VANCOUVER, Wash. — Authorities have identified a man shot and killed by two sheriff’s deputies early Sunday in Vancouver.
The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday that 26-year-old Kfin Karuo, of Vancouver, died from a gunshot wound to the torso, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Investigators said Tuesday two deputies are on paid leave but did not name them.
At around 2:22 a.m. Sunday deputies tried to pull over a car associated with a person they had probable cause to arrest for assault with a handgun, investigators said.
Karuo “failed to comply,” investigators said, and deputies used a pursuit intervention technique to stop him. Investigators said he got out of the car holding a handgun and ran into a neighborhood. — AP
He pointed the gun at the deputies who then fired, investigators said.
Karuo was hit and other bullets penetrated the walls of the home of Vancouver resident Cony Ramirez, who told KGW on Monday that a man died in her driveway.
The Southwest Washington Regional Independent Investigative Response Team, which includes police detectives from Vancouver, Battle Ground and Camas, is investigating.
The shooting is the third fatal shooting by Clark County Sheriff’s deputies in a year. All involved people of color.
It’s unclear if there were any witnesses or footage captured of the shooting. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office does not use body or dashboard cameras.