Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatal bat attack in Juliaetta

MOSCOW — The 27-year-old Juliaetta man who killed Christopher Vessells, 48, also of Juliaetta, with a baseball bat in April was sentenced to 15 years in prison after gut-wrenching, tearful statements from the victim’s family and the defense Tuesday in Latah County 2nd District Court.
The punishment handed down to Jared Mendez by Judge John Judge includes four years fixed, including time served, and 11 years indeterminate in the Idaho Department of Correction.
“This is a sad and tragic loss of a life,” Judge said to a crowd of about 30. “A loss of life that was avoidable and unnecessary.”
Mendez pleaded guilty in July to voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea agreement reached between the prosecution and defense. Judge accepted the plea agreement Tuesday that called for the maximum sentence in Idaho for voluntary manslaughter of 15 years in prison.
Latah County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings asked that Mendez be sentenced to five fixed years before he could be eligible for parole, while defense attorney Deb McCormick argued for retained jurisdiction, meaning Mendez would have been placed on a rider program of less than one year, and if successful, Judge could sentence Mendez to probation.
Mendez pleaded not guilty in May to a count of felony manslaughter and a count of felony destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.
The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. April 11 on the 200 block of Main Street in Juliaetta when Vessells — unarmed and with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.273 percent — showed up at Mendez’s home.
During Jennings’ presentation Tuesday, she said Mendez showed up drunk at Vessells’ residence the prior day looking for Vessells because he believed Vessells abused Mendez’s mother, who was in a relationship with Vessells.
Jennings said Mendez, who was sober on April 11, came outside his residence that night and struck Vessells in the head with a metal bat, knocking Vessells unconscious. She said Mendez then ran a few blocks and threw the bat in the Potlatch River.
Vessells was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. He was in a coma and died April 17.
A forensic pathologist indicated Vessells’ head injuries were likely caused from a single bat strike and the back of his head probably fractured after it hit the ground.
Judge said Mendez “ambushed” Vessells.
“He didn’t have a chance,” Judge said. “He couldn’t have defended himself, and that is unjustified and excessive force.”
Jennings said Mendez had a childhood marked by violence, alcohol and physical and emotional abuse. He got into fights during his school years and is in need of long-term treatment based on his criminal history, high risk to reoffend and trauma he experienced throughout his life.
“It should be expected that if you kill an unarmed drunk person with a baseball bat, you’re going to go to prison,” Jennings said.
McCormick pointed out this was Mendez’s first violent charge and most of his criminal history involved drugs. Mendez is pending sentencing for a felony DUI charge — his third — in Nez Perce County.
McCormick said Mendez’s girlfriend, Meghan O’Neil, who was sentenced in August to three years of probation for felony witness intimidation in relation to the Vessells case, testified she asked Vessells more than once to leave prior to the attack and that Vessells tried to get past her.
McCormick, who tried holding back tears during part of her presentation, said Vessells pleaded guilty to assault after a 2017 incident when he pushed or hit his girlfriend, or Mendez’s mother.
“Jared has given himself a self-imposed life sentence of regret, remorse and making amends,” she said. “A life sentence of trying to prove there is more to him than the man that swung that bat.”
Mendez turned to the victim’s family Tuesday and apologized while fighting back tears.
“I made a mistake that night and God knows every day I wish I could take it back,” said Mendez, who wore an orange Latah County Jail jumpsuit.
Vessells’ widow, son and brother provided victim impact statements Tuesday. All three were overcome with sorrow when speaking and noted Vessells was not violent toward his partners.
Cody Vessells, the 24-year-old son, said his father’s death has caused him anxiety, panic attacks and isolation, but that he does not want to go to therapy to relive the tragedy.
“I can’t wake up happy,” he said. “Growing up, I always had to worry about my dad being in the military and that he could be killed. I thought since he was retired he was no longer in danger.”
Vessells served in the Navy and Marine Corps for 24 years and spent a great deal of time away from his wife and child on deployments.
“I didn’t have a childhood with my dad and now I don’t have a future because of Jared Mendez,” he said.
Brenda Vessells, who was married to the victim but was separated from him for several years, said the death has caused her physical pain, she does not sleep and she worries about losing her son and herself because of the mental toll it has taken.
Mendez appeared to wipe away tears during some of Brenda Vessells’ lengthy statement.
“This has been a nightmare to say the least,” she said.
Brian Vessells reflected on his only brother’s smile.
“He had a smile about him that could light up a room,” he said.
