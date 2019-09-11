A Lewiston man was sentenced Tuesday to time served and two years probation for hitting a man in the head with a crowbar.
Eric Baker, 33, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery, reduced from felony aggravated battery pursuant to a plea agreement.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans suspended 89 days of a 90-day jail term and gave Baker credit for the one day in jail he served. Baker was ordered to pay $557.50 in fines and costs. Restitution for treatment costs to the victim, Joseph Marek, were contested and a hearing was set Oct. 18 to decide an amount.
Court records show Baker initially told Nez Perce County sheriff’s deputies on May 14 that a man armed with a crowbar hit Baker. It was later determined Baker initiated the attack against Marek. Baker also sustained a large cut to his shoulder. Marek had a large gash to his head and other injuries. Marek was treated and released from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.