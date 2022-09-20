SPOKANE — A 37-year-old man was sentenced to spend a little more than a year in prison on Monday for raping a woman last year, after seeing significant reductions to his initial charges.

Antonio D. Lightner pleaded guilty to one count of rape in the third degree and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm last month. He initially was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation, indecent liberties and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

