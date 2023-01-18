A man was sentenced with unlawful possession of destructive devices after an explosion in Lewiston injured his hand and damaged a residence.

Anthoney L. Dickson, 37, of Lewiston, had his penitentiary time suspended at his sentencing last Wednesday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse before 2nd District Judge Mark Monson. Dickson had 2-3 years suspended from his sentence but will have five years of probation. He will also have to pay restitution, which will be determined at a hearing March 3.

