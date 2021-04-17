A 2nd District judge ordered Friday that Pompeyo Salazar-Cabrera serve 150 days in the Nez Perce County jail for the death of 19-year-old Hayden Garrett, of Clarkston, in a 2018 crash at the bottom of the Lewiston Hill.
A six-person jury convicted the Carson, Calif., man of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter Wednesday after a three-day trial. Prosecutors initially charged Salazar-Cabrera with felony vehicular manslaughter immediately after the crash, but a jury convicted him of the lesser charge of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.
That verdict was tossed out, however, because of improper jury instructions. The subsequent retrial was originally scheduled for last year, but had to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Senior Judge Greg Kalbfleisch imposed the maximum sentence of 365 days in jail, but suspended 215 days, leaving a balance of 150 days for Salazar-Cabrera to serve. Kalbfleisch also suspended his driver’s license for five years. Deputies immediately took him into custody after the sentencing hearing Friday morning.
“I believe it’s the largest sentence we have gotten on a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter case,” Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in a message to the Lewiston Tribune. “While it certainly will not bring Hayden back, it is at least a small piece of justice for his parents, who lost their only son.”
Coleman thanked the Lewiston Police Department and the Idaho State Police for their work on the case, and the successful prosecution of the case by Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith and Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Uhrig.