COLFAX — A 24-year-old Georgia man was sentenced Friday to 15 months in prison for attempting to extort a Washington State University student after he obtained nude photos of the student.
Jordan Bowen pled guilty in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax to extortion in the second degree with sexual motivation.
According to a news release from Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau, Bowen also was sentenced to another three years of supervision and will have to register as sex offender. Additionally, the investigation into his crime led to charges for possession of child pornography in Georgia, where he will face more prison time.
Though Bowen had no connection to the WSU student, he obtained nude photos of her, created two fake identities and contacted the woman through social media. He threatened to send the photos to her friends and family if she did not send him more photos.
The woman refused. She reported him to the social media website and the WSU Police Department. WSU Police Sgt. Matt Kuhrt worked with the Newnan (Ga.) Police Department to connect Bowen to this crime.
LeBeau encouraged anyone who may be a victim of this type of crime to contact local law enforcement.