A Lewiston man was sentenced Friday to three to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a mentally disabled woman and binding and beating her.
John D. Cooksey, 34, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult, while a count of rape was dismissed pursuant to a plea agreement.
Nez Perce County 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie sentenced Cooksey to the prison term after noting Cooksey’s long criminal history included a recent offense in Clarkston in which he grabbed a young woman on the levee trail. A presentence investigator found Cooksey was a high risk to reoffend, and a psychosexual evaluator determined Cooksey would be resistant to sex offender treatment.
Cooksey’s criminal history mostly consists of misdemeanors. He was sentenced in Asotin County for grabbing a 14-year-old Colfax girl as she ran past him while competing in a cross-country meet in Clarkston. The girl had to force Cooksey off of her to escape. Cooksey was sentenced to time served for the 37 days he spent in jail, and he was put on one year of unsupervised probation.
Court records show he was aware of the adult victim’s disability, which is because of a traumatic brain injury. Cooksey claimed he was in a consensual sexual relationship in which he was “dominant” and the victim was “submissive,” for about three months at the beginning of the year. He claimed this relationship involved physically striking the victim and verbally degrading her.
The woman reported Cooksey tied her to the frame of a futon in a Lewiston home, beat her and repeatedly sexually abused her. The woman’s disability affects her judgment, and she is unable to make decisions about her person or property, according to court records.
Josiah A. Bauer-Devault has also been charged with allegedly sexually abusing the woman. Bauer-Devault told police he witnessed Cooksey abusing the woman and reported he had consensual sex with her and was aware of her disability. Bauer-Devault has an arraignment scheduled Thursday.
Brudie said the record didn’t indicate how Cooksey met the victim, but that him being aware of the victim’s disability made the abuse seemed targeted.
“You took advantage of her,” Brudie said. “You claimed this dominant-submissive relationship was consensual, when really it looks a great deal more like a selection of an individual to take advantage of.”
Cooksey will be added to the sex offender registry.
