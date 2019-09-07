SPOKANE — A man who murdered two siblings in Spokane Valley in 2016 was sentenced to 36 years in prison Friday and will not be eligible for release until after his 80th birthday.
Gilberto Delgado, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of premeditated murder on Aug. 2.
Family and friends of the two victims, Brenda and Danny Kenison, filled the courtroom Friday to watch the sentencing and read impact statements. They said they hoped Delgado’s sentencing would allow them to move forward.
“I’m trying in my heart to find forgiveness,” said Diane Kenison, the victims’ mother, as she read her statement through tears. “We miss them so much, and we will never forget saying goodbye to them at the funeral home.”
Tracy Jordan, the victims’ sister, wore a shirt that read, “A big piece of my heart lives in heaven and they are my brother and sister,” emblazoned with a heart and angel wings.
According to Delgado’s attorney, his client was planning to go to trial until Delgado insisted on pleading guilty.
In his statement to the court, Delgado apologized to the Kenison family.
“I am truly sorry for what I caused,” Delgado said. “I hope that one day you guys can forgive me for what I did, but I understand if you don’t.”
In August 2016, Delgado shot and killed the siblings in a home on South Michigan Road.
Brenda’s 7-year-old son, Cooper Kolbet, was in a parked car nearby at the time of the shooting and called 911.
When he spoke to the court Friday, the boy expressed his anger towards Delgado.
“I miss my mom and I think Gilbert is a horrible person and he should never be able to hurt anyone ever again,” Kolbet said.