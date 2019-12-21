PASCO — An argument at a Pasco bus stop ended with a wounded man coming into Lourdes Medical Center on Thursday evening.
A man in his 20s told investigators a group of men confronted him shortly after he stepped off a Ben Franklin Transit bus near Second Avenue and Court Street around 6 p.m., Pasco police said.
The argument ended when the man from the bus was attacked by a man he didn’t know.
He couldn’t give a clear description of the man who stabbed him, police said.
He ran home and was taken to the Pasco hospital by a family member. Police were called to the hospital.