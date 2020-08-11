GRANGEVILLE — Forrest J. Pilant, accused of felony injury to a child and aggravated battery, is scheduled to appear before a jury Nov. 9, after several trial cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pilant, 20, is charged in connection with the injury to a 15-month-old child between Nov. 7 and Nov. 30 last year. The child was brought to the Syringa General Hospital emergency room by ambulance where medical staff discovered bruises on both jaws and other parts of her body. She was unresponsive, but breathing, and was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane by Life Flight helicopter. There, she underwent surgery to relieve bleeding in her brain, according to the criminal complaint.
During a preliminary hearing in December a witness said Pilant had been alone caring for the child, who is not his biological offspring, and an older child on Nov. 30. Pilant told the responding Grangeville Police officer he was giving the child a bath and she apparently fell in the tub.
Medical personnel who examined the child after she was brought to the hospital said the injuries were inconsistent with falling in the bathtub.
The trial, expected to last four to six days, was first set to begin March 27. That was vacated, and a May 26 date was announced, only to be canceled and an Aug. 26 trial set. The August date was set aside in favor of November at a hearing Monday in 2nd District Court in Grangeville.
Pilant pleaded innocent to both felony charges and posted a $25,000 bond following his arrest. He is being represented by the Idaho County public defender McFarland Law Offices. Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor represents the state.
