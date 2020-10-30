OROFINO — A 40-year-old Boise man was rescued after a utility terrain vehicle wreck near Cayuse Junction in Clearwater County.
Derek Dayley had rolled his Can-Am vehicle down an embankment Tuesday, according to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Dayley walked several miles before building a shelter but was unable to start a fire. He had an emergency transmitter with him that allowed him to send text messages for help. The sheriff’s office and Backcountry Medics responded and took Dayley to his camp near the Powell Ranger Station. He was evaluated by the medic team, the news release said.