Man reported missing near Dent Bridge Road

OROFINO — A 78-year-old Orofino man with dementia was reported missing late Wednesday night and hadn’t been found as of Thursday evening, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.
Gordon B. White went for a four-wheeler ride on his property near Dent Bridge Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday but didn’t return home. Friends and neighbors tried to find him for several hours before calling the sheriff’s office, according to the Facebook post.
At 4:45 a.m. Thursday, search and rescue members found Gordon’s four-wheeler on his property. It wasn’t crashed and hadn’t run out of gas, but Gordon was nowhere to be found, the Facebook post said.
A dog team and a helicopter from Two Bear Air joined the search, along with local fire district and U.S. Forest Service staff members. A grid search was started Thursday evening and “will continue until dark,” the Facebook post said.
Gordon is 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray-striped T-shirt and blue jeans. His dementia has gotten worse recently, the Facebook post said.