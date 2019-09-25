POMEROY — The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 59-year-old man whose last contact with his family was Sept. 17.
Darren W. Ferguson — who is described as 6 feet tall and 325 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes and glasses — last said in a text message that he was heading to the Teal Springs Campground in the Umatilla National Forest, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. He was accompanied by his dog and drives a 2001 white Chevy Express van with Washington license plates.
Anyone with information about Ferguson is asked to call 911 or the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 843-3494.