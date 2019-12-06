CALDWELL — Caldwell police arrested a 20-year-old man Wednesday night after a road rage incident that they believe led to the suspect pointing a firearm at another driver.
Police booked Cody White, of Melba, into the Canyon County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault.
Police said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday near the 4100 block of south Indiana Avenue. In a news release, police said White allegedly pointed the gun at another driver after the other driver honked his horn at White.
A 25-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were in the vehicle that White pointed the gun at, according to police. White did not discharge his weapon, and no one was injured.