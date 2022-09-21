ASOTIN – A 36-year-old Clarkston man who allegedly made threats about “shooting up” an Asotin County elementary school and committing mass murder at an Asotin County Fair Parade pleaded not guilty this week in Superior Court.

Trevor J. Lunney, who is being held on a $200,000 bond at the Asotin County Jail, is charged with harassment, threats to kill and threats to bomb or injure property. He was found competent to stand trial, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 3.

