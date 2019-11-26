A Kendrick man charged with possessing weapons or firearms on school property at Kendrick High School has a history of “aggressive behavior” and has attempted to “agitate and scare staff,” court documents said.
Tony L. Shipman, 57, was released on his own recognizance from Latah County Jail after pleading innocent Friday to misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident Nov. 15 in the Kendrick High School parking lot where Shipman was allegedly seen moving a hunting rifle from the passenger compartment of his 1999 Mitsubishi Gallant to the trunk of the car.
Conditions of Shipman’s release include that he not violate the law, surrender all weapons, no alcohol or drugs, and he must appear at all court dates, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said. Shipman has a pretrial hearing set for Dec. 10 for the misdemeanor charge that carries with it a possible sentence of no more than one year in jail and as much as a $1,000 fine.
Latah County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Shipman after Kendrick High School Principal Steve Kirkland emailed Dep. Reid Hazelbaker, the school resource officer, detailing “ongoing issues” school staff was having with Shipman, the statement of probable cause said.
Shipman complained to Kirkland and other staff at the school that his son, a student, was being bullied by other Kendrick High School students, court documents said.
Kirkland’s email noted that Shipman called Kirkland several names including “predator, bully, stalker, and worthless” during encounters the two had at the school while students were present, court documents said.
High school staff have attempted to keep Shipman in the office, but Shipman has disregarded their attempts and walks into the hallways, where Kirkland has confronted him to keep him from entering classrooms at the school, the documents said. Kirkland said Shipman threatened to find out where he lived last spring, documents said.
Shipman has entered the high school through a back entrance. The entrance has a sign informing members of the public to enter through the main entrance, the document said.
“He was deliberately attempting to circumvent these procedures and attempting to agitate and scare staff,” Kirkland’s email to Hazelbaker said.
Shipman told Laurel Brabson, a school district patron (no other identification provided), on the morning of Nov. 15 that he had placed a loaded firearm in his vehicle and “he thought the principal was some sort of predator,” court documents said. “Tony said that he made sure that the ‘right people’ would see the rifle while he was moving it from the passenger compartment ... to the trunk,” the document said.
Shipman also told Brabson “he was securing the weapon ‘like any responsible’ parent would,” the document said.
Security video from Nov. 15 shows Shipman pull into the southern parking lot at the school “at a high rate of speed, parking in the handicapped parking spot, but with the front half of the vehicle protruding from the parking spot,” the document said. Shipman is seen in the video reaching into the passenger seat and exiting the car with a hunting rifle that he walked to the back of his car and placed in the trunk, documents said.
Shipman then walked into the school and engaged in aggressive behavior Kirkland described in his email to Hazelbaker.
Four days later, Kirkland saw Shipman parked in the rear parking lot of the school as Kirkland left for the day at 4:15 p.m., the document said. Shipman followed Kirkland out of the parking lot, but not on the highway as both turned in opposite directions, the document said.
There are a number of exceptions to the law Shipman is charged under. The law does not apply to 1) peace officers, 2) qualified retired law enforcement officers with a conceal/carry license, 3) a person with a lawful firearm that is a part of program, event or activity approved by a school board, 4) a person in defense of self or another covered under Idaho Code 19-202A, 5) to any adult over 18 that has a lawful firearm secured and locked in a vehicle that is “in an unobtrusive, nonthreatening manner,” 6) anyone authorized to carry a firearm on school property by a school board, and a person who lawfully possesses a firearm in the vehicle while delivering students or employees to the school, according to Idaho Code 18-3302D.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.