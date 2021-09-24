A 22-year-old Lewiston man pleaded guilty to a felony charge of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 for having sex with a 14-year-old girl last May.
Prosecutors initially charged Colby L. Gilbert with distribution of a drug to a child under the age of 18 for allegedly providing the victim with marijuana, but that felony count was dropped as part of a plea agreement that recommends a 5- to 15-year suspended sentence with up to 10 years probation.
Second District Judge Jeff Brudie ordered a presentence investigation of Gilbert’s background and a psychosexual evaluation. Gilbert has a previous conviction for enticing a minor, leading Lewiston police to seek other potential victims. No other charges were filed, however.
Brudie set a Nov. 17 scheduling conference where the attorneys for the state and the defense will work with the judge to set a sentencing date.