The 45-year-old homeless man Nez Perce County prosecutors charged with five counts of rape for the alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl last year pleaded guilty to a single charge of lewd conduct with a child Tuesday as part of mediated plea agreement.
Jerard A. Mosier could be sentenced to between eight and 20 years in prison as part of the agreement, although it allows Mosier’s attorney, Lawrence Moran of Lewiston, to argue for a lesser penalty at sentencing. The maximum sentence for the felony lewd conduct charge is life in prison.
Mosier had been charged under the last name Mosier-Winkler, but he has since clarified for the court that his last name is simply Mosier.
According to court documents, the girl alleged that Mosier raped her on at least five occasions in June and July last year after providing her with marijuana and/or alcohol, and placed his hand on or around her neck during the acts.
Moran asked 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie to lower Mosier’s $75,000 bond, but he declined. Brudie ordered both a psychosexual evaluation and a presentence investigation for Mosier ahead of his sentencing, but left his next hearing date to be determined because of the complexity of scheduling and completing both of those reports.