PAYETTE, Idaho — An Idaho driver who struck and killed a young couple as they strolled down a Fruitland sidewalk last year has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.
Jason Lee Verwer made the plea Tuesday at the Payette County Courthouse. He faces as much as 10 years in prison for each count when he is sentenced in January.
Prosecutors said Verwer was driving about 62 miles an hour when he intentionally struck 23-year-old Matthew Parkinson and 17-year-old Amelia Parkinson from behind. The couple had married just weeks earlier. Both died at the scene.