Man on the run is apprehended in Lewiston

Michael Coronado, whom authorities had been looking for since Tuesday night, was apprehended by Lewiston Police Department officers around 5:20 Thursday evening in the area of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, according to an officer at the scene.
Police got a tip that Coronado was spotted in the area of Pioneer Park in the afternoon. Officers located him and chased him to a shed at a house on St. Johns Way and arrested him there, Lewiston police Sgt. Craig Roberts said.
Coronado, 47, is wanted on outstanding warrants for felony probation violations in Umatilla, Ore. He originally fled on foot after being stopped on U.S. Highway 12 near the bottom of Alpowa Grade around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Garfield County deputies were assisted by Asotin County, the Washington State Patrol and a K9 unit from Walla Walla in the search for Coronado. Life Flight crews flew over the area to help with the search.
Coronado has a history of violence, including second-degree murder, first-, second- and third-degree assult, resisting and obstruction, according to the Garfield County Sheriff.