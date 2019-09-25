GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A 75-year-old man was killed when he was pinned between the tires and the dump bed of a truck north of Vaughn.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said Leopold Somerfeld died Sunday. Somerfeld’s son told authorities they had been having issues with the hydraulics on the dump truck and had to use a winch to bring the truck bed back down if they overextended it.
The sheriff’s office concluded Somerfeld had begun pulling the truck bed back down when it collapsed, pinning him.